Sitaare Zameen Par new song out: Fans say, Aamir Khan and Genelia's Sar Aankhon Pe is 'pure magic'

The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par launched their new song, Sar Aankhon Pe, and it is already tugging at the heart strings of the fans. The song is a beautiful romantic number which features Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza. Sung by Arijit Singh, fans are swooning over the new love song, calling it a masterpiece. The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par launched their new song, Sar Aankhon Pe, on May 29.

(Also read: ‘Bollywood ke peeche pade rehte hai’: Suniel Shetty stands by Aamir Khan amid boycott calls for Sitaare Zameen Par)

About Sar Aankhon Pe

On Thursday, Aamir Khan Productions took to their social media handles and shared the song for the audience to have a glimpse. They captioned the post as, "When you truly love someone, you keep them sar aankhon pe. This song is just that ❤ #SarAankhonPeMere Is Out Now!".

The song shows Genelia and Aamir in a festive setting where everyone around them is dancing and celebrating, however, the couple is solemn. It seems they are longing for each other but unable to express their feelings in this love ballad. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the song has soulful vocals from Arijit Singh and Shariva Parulkar.

Fans react

Fans are already swooning over the romantic number. One fan couldn't stop gushing over Arijit's voice and said, "Arjit ki awaj + Amir ki emotions =goosebumps. (Arijit's voice + Aamir's emotions= goosebumps). Another one was bowled by Genelia's beauty in the song. A third fan thanked, Shankar Ehsaan Loy's soulful composition and wrote, "These soul soothing songs are what's lacking in today's films. Thank you Aamir and SEL! Can feel the emotions in this song. Can't wait for the film! (sic)". A fourth fan commented, “It is pure magic”.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par (2007). Directed by R S Prasanna, it stars Genelia D’Souza in the lead role alongside 10 debutant actors. A remake of the Spanish film Champions, the story follows Aamir as a basketball coach who, as part of his court-ordered punishment, trains a team of neurodivergent children. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 20.