‘Bollywood ke peeche pade rehte hai’: Suniel Shetty stands by Aamir Khan amid boycott calls for Sitaare Zameen Par

Suniel Shetty on Bollywood becoming an easy target

When asked whether Bollywood actors should speak out on socio-political issues, Suniel said, “Humesha Bollywood ke peeche pade rehte hai (People are always after Bollywood). Bollywood doesn't come forward in this. If it’s about the country, politicians will speak; if it's in the nation’s interest, we will definitely support it — that’s why we even make such films. We are trying to do our job. Speaking about my industry, I can say there are more India-centric individuals here than anywhere else in the world.”

Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par faced boycott calls after the actor’s delayed message congratulating the 'heroes of Operation Sindoor' was released on the same day as the film’s trailer launch. This controversy was further fuelled when an old photo resurfaced online, showing Aamir shaking hands with the Turkish president during a 2017 visit to Turkey.

Suniel Shetty on boycott calls for Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Reacting to the boycott calls, Suniel said, “People should forget the past. The past does not represent today’s time. Turkey’s situation then and now is very different. So, what we do going forward should be our own decision, rather than judging based on the past. When you go to big social gatherings, you don’t always know who you’re posing for pictures with. In today’s time, if you don’t pose, you’re called ‘rude’, and if you do so unknowingly, you still become a target.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par. It stars Genelia D’Souza in the lead role alongside 10 debutant actors. A remake of the Spanish film Champions, the story follows Aamir as a basketball coach who, as part of his court-ordered punishment, trains a team of neurodivergent children. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 20.

Suniel Shetty’s recent release

Suniel’s latest film, Kesari Veer, has hit cinemas today (23 May). Directed by Prince Dhiman, the historical action film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and Akanksha Sharma in lead roles. He will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, which features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta, among others.