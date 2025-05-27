Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par won’t be free on OTT? Trolls say ‘not like it's an original story…’

Three years after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to return to theatres. Apart from being his comeback, the next release titled Sitaare Zameen Par is extra special as it is the much awaited sequel of the actor’s 2007 masterpiece Taare Zameen Par. When the trailer of the film released two weeks ago, the internet was left divided. While some loved it, others trolled it for being a frame by frame ‘copy’ of Spanish film Champions (2018), which Sitaare Zameen Par is inspired by. Well, today Aamir is once again being trolled for his film. But this time, netizens have found another reason. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in Sitaare Zameen Par

Yesterday, a report shared by Business Today claimed that after its theatrical release, Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par will only be available on YouTube pay-per-view. It will reportedly not release on streaming giants such as Netflix, Prime or Hotstar, where the content is usually free to stream for audience members with a subscription. The report further described this decision of the makers as a ‘power play to control pricing, release windows, and viewer data’. This would mean that those fans who generally wait for films to arrive on OTT after a theatrical release will now have to either book their tickets or pay to watch Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube.

This decision has irked many netizens, who are now trolling Aamir and his film. For instance, one angry social media user claimed, “Ideally Aamir's new model should be making an original movie,” whereas another wrote, “As usual he simply wants to do things differently and can't foresee the failure but at least to do things differently he should have started with an original script.” A comment read, “Not like it's an orginal story , seems like a copy paste of english version Same with lapata ladies. Maybe he can start by making movie with good and original story lines And we can then watch it in theatre,” whereas another netizen shared, “I don’t think Aamir realises that he does not have a hardcore fan base. He’s most faded cause people are bored of him. SZP has to be top notch for it to be a hit.”

Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release in theatres on June 20.