Sitaare Zameen Par trailer is ‘extraordinary’: Riteish Deshmukh shares early review of Aamir Khan-Genelia’s film

Three years after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is returning to theatres once again. This time, the actor is bringing a wave of nostalgia in the form of a sequel to one of his greatest hits. Yes, we are talking about Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to the 2007 masterpiece Taare Zameen Par. While the film’s first poster received mixed reactions when it was shared earlier this month, the first review of Sitaare Zameen Par’s trailer suggested that it is an amazing first look which features ‘more comedy than emotions’. Well, Aamir’s co-star Genelia Deshmukh’s actor husband Riteish Deshmukh has now piqued our interest even more. Riteish Deshmukh reviews Sitaare Zameen Par trailer

Earlier this afternoon, the official social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions revealed that the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par will drop today in the evening. Along with this announcement was a short clip introducing us to Aamir and his special co-stars Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Vedant Sharma, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, Ayush Bhansali, Samvit Desai and Simran Mangeshkar. Soon after this exciting announcement, Riteish Deshmukh took to his official Twitter handle to share an early review of the film’s trailer. His tweet read: “Extraordinary trailer #SitareZameenPar.”

We are guessing Riteish was one of the lucky few who got a chance to witness the trailer before its official release. Apart from being Genelia’s husband and her biggest cheerleader, Riteish is an excellent judge of content, which is why his early review of Sitaare Zameen Par has increased our excitement for the film. Under Riteish’s tweet, a social media user stated, “Excited for Genelia Mam's comeback 🥺🔥✅,” whereas another fan shared, “Aapne keh diya matlab hoga hi.”

Sitaare Zameen Par marks a reunion of sorts for Genelia and Aamir. For the first time ever, they are sharing the silver screen as co-stars. But back in the 2008 film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Aamir was lead star Genelia’s producer. We wish the two all the best as we eagerly wait for Sitaare Zameen Par’s trailer.