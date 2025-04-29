Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan’s ‘mindblowing’ movie trailer has more comedy than emotions, reveals first review

In 2007, Aamir Khan gave Bollywood a memorable masterpiece in the form of Taare Zameen Par. Also starring Darsheel Safary, the film focused on raising awareness about dyslexia, autism and psychiatric disability, reminding the world that every child is special in their own way. So when Aamir revealed that he’s returning to the screens with sequel Sitaare Zameen Par, fans were obviously over the moon with joy. Genelia Deshmukh’s casting and news about Darsheel’s comeback only made our hearts beat faster with excitement. Well, much to our delight, ahead of the film’s release in June, we have finally got our hands on the first review of Sitaare Zameen Par’s trailer. Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan

Recently makers presented the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par to the CBFC, who granted the film a UA certificate. Post the screening actor, writer and model Kuldeep Gadhvi took to Instagram to review the trailer, which was then re-shared by filmmaker Ravi Bhagchandka who is co-producing Sitaare Zameen Par with Aamir Khan. The trailer’s review read, “Watched CBFC ( #SitareZameenPar ) trailer, it is an amazing trailer, Aamir Khan's character name Gulshan is a stark contrast of Nikumbh, 3 minutes 29 seconds, it is a great trailer, you will see more comedy than emotions in the trailer, but Aamir Khan has done a fab job. Genelia Deshmukh is doing a strong job, darsheel safari also looks good for you, stars like Brijendra Kala, Rahul Kohli, Karim Hajee, Sonali Kulkarni, Amit Verma, Anup Kumar Mishra, Suresh Menon are also in this film.”

Kuldeep went on to write, “Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy's music is phenomenal..Ravi Bhagchandka, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's production value is superb..R.S. Prasanna's direction is giving great vibes. Overall, the trailer of Sitare Zameen Par is mindblowing and powerful. The film will be released on 20th June in your nearest cinema halls. Children will like this film more than adults. Now it remains to be seen how the audience supports this film. 4 Stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐- Kuldeep Gadhvi.”

Well, after reading this glowing review of Sitaare Zameen Par, we are sure fans can’t wait to witness the trailer with their own eyes.