Aamir Khan unveils Sitaare Zameen Par first look, leaves netizens divided: ‘Mediocre poster doesn’t mean…’

Aamir Khan’s 2007 masterpiece Taare Zameen Par became a milestone in not just his career but also in the history of Indian cinema. Also starring Darsheel Safary and Tisca Chopra, the film raised awareness about dyslexia, autism and psychiatric disability. It was a heartwarming cinematic experience, which audiences were sure they would relive when Taare Zameen Par’s sequel arrived in theatres next month. Well, today Aamir gave us a taste of the same when he shared the first poster of Sitaare Zameen Par, reminding the world that every child is special in their own way. Sitaare Zameen Par

This time, Genelia Deshmukh is joining Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par, along with Darsheel Safary who is returning to Aamir’s side once again. However, the poster only stars Aamir and his 10 debutant co-stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Vedant Sharma, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, Ayush Bhansali, Samvit Desai and Simran Mangeshkar. On the top we see a closeup of Aamir, who will be playing the role of a coach. Beneath the same is a picture of Aamir with his head resting on his hand, while his elbow sits on a basketball, and his team standing behind him. In the caption, makers wrote, “A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness. #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres.”

This poster has given some fans a rush of nostalgia. Gushing over the upcoming film, one social media user shared, “Finally a good film loading from Bollywood 🤞,” whereas another wrote, “Aamir Khan never fails to bring meaningful stories. This one looks special too!” A comment read, “The tagline 'sabka apna apna normal' is so beautiful 😍,” whereas another fan shared, “What a fantastic poster! Aamir looks terrific 👌🏽.” However, some members of the audience were not too pleased, as the poster did not match up to their expectations. One such netizen stated, “could have done it without his enlarged face giving nothing. the lower portion alone couldve been a much better poster,” whereas another wrote, “Arre re. Poster mein mamu..mamu hi lag raha hai. Is this the best poster they could come up with. Chalo lets see, mediocre poster doesn’t mean the movie will be same. They r really repeating the aesthetics of tzp in font color etc. added darsheel safari too.” A comment read, “is he gonna ruin it again? looks like some cringe comedy in making purely based on the looks of this poster,” while another internet user shared, “The poster doesn't look good to me , but please be a good movie . I still cry watching Taare Zameen pr because it's one of best emotionally sensitive movie without even trying to be preachy.”

Based on the Spanish film Champions (2018), Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to arrive in theatres on June 20.