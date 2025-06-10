Aamir Khan says he has only seen success when it comes to divorce: ‘Shaadi me main kamyab nahi hua hun’

Actor Aamir Khan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming release Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor was in conversation with Zoom, where he talked about his career, films and personal life. On a candid note, Aamir noted that he has not been successful when it comes to marriages, but he can say the same when it comes to divorce. (Also read: Aamir Khan holds girlfriend Gauri Spratt's hand as they exit Delhi airport, greets paparazzi with namaste. Watch) Aamir Khan is currently dating Gauri Spratt.(AFP)

What Aamir said

During the conversation, Aamir said, “Humare parivar ke liye bhi ye ek cheez hain jisse hum khush nahi hain. Hum khushi-khushi ye cheez nahi kar rahe hain. Lekin kuch circumstances aise aayein jisme humein lagta hain ki shayad humara rishta badal gaya hain. Toh meri thinking ye hain ki yaa toh main duniya ko jhooth bol sakta hoon aur pretend kar sakta hoon ki Kiran [Rao] aur main bohot khush hain aur hum log shaadi-shuda hain (My family also has to face this, and it is not a happy scenario. Certain circumstances have made us rethink our relationship. So my thinking is I can either pretend that we are quite happy).”

‘Shaadi me main kamyab nahi hua hun’

He went on to add on a humorous note, “Shaadi me main kamyab nahi hua hun, lekin divorce me main hua hoon (I wasn’t successful in marriage, but I’ve been successful in divorce).”

On his 60th birthday in March this year, Aamir introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media in Mumbai. Since then, he has visited several events with Gauri. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, with whom he has three children- Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, and Azad Rao Khan.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a comedy-drama, which is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Helmed by RS Prasanna, best known for directing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza. The film is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones and tells the story of a basketball coach who is forced to train a team of differently abled children for a tournament. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 20 June.