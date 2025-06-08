Aamir Khan holds girlfriend Gauri Spratt's hand as they exit Delhi airport, greets paparazzi with namaste. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt recently travelled to Delhi together ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. Several videos of the couple outside the airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Now dating Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan wonders if he could marry someone he met just 4 months ago) Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been dating for quite some time now.

Aamir Khan travels to Delhi with GF Gauri Spratt

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aamir Khan was seen holding Gauri's hand as they exited the airport. He then quickly let it go and greeted the paparazzi stationed there with a namaste (greetings with folded hands).

In another video, Aamir was seen posing outside the airport with a few fans and security officials. For the travel, Aamir wore a printed kurta and denims. Gauri was seen in an ethnic outfit.

What Aamir recently said about marriage

Aamir has been dating Gauri for several months now. Recently, speaking with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Aamir spoke about whether he would marry someone he has known for just a few months. Aamir drew a comparison between his understanding of marriage before his wedding with ex-wife Reena Dutta and how things have changed now.

He had said, "Aaj jab main dekhta hoon mujhe lagta hai yaar, 'Aaj ki date mein main agar kisiso miloon, 4 mahine mein shaadi ka decision le sakta hoon'? Nahi. Zindagi bhar iske saath guzaarna hai (Today, when I think, 'If I meet somebody, could I decide to marry after four months'? No. I have to spend my entire life with her)."

About Aamir's girlfriend

On his 60th birthday in March this year, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media in Mumbai. Since then, he has visited several events with Gauri. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.