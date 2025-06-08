Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aamir Khan holds girlfriend Gauri Spratt's hand as they exit Delhi airport, greets paparazzi with namaste. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Jun 08, 2025 07:45 AM IST

For the travel, Aamir Khan wore a printed kurta and denims. Gauri Spratt was seen in an ethnic outfit.

Actor Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt recently travelled to Delhi together ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. Several videos of the couple outside the airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Now dating Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan wonders if he could marry someone he met just 4 months ago)

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been dating for quite some time now.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been dating for quite some time now.

Aamir Khan travels to Delhi with GF Gauri Spratt

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aamir Khan was seen holding Gauri's hand as they exited the airport. He then quickly let it go and greeted the paparazzi stationed there with a namaste (greetings with folded hands).

In another video, Aamir was seen posing outside the airport with a few fans and security officials. For the travel, Aamir wore a printed kurta and denims. Gauri was seen in an ethnic outfit.

What Aamir recently said about marriage

Aamir has been dating Gauri for several months now. Recently, speaking with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Aamir spoke about whether he would marry someone he has known for just a few months. Aamir drew a comparison between his understanding of marriage before his wedding with ex-wife Reena Dutta and how things have changed now.

He had said, "Aaj jab main dekhta hoon mujhe lagta hai yaar, 'Aaj ki date mein main agar kisiso miloon, 4 mahine mein shaadi ka decision le sakta hoon'? Nahi. Zindagi bhar iske saath guzaarna hai (Today, when I think, 'If I meet somebody, could I decide to marry after four months'? No. I have to spend my entire life with her)."

About Aamir's girlfriend

On his 60th birthday in March this year, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media in Mumbai. Since then, he has visited several events with Gauri. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan holds girlfriend Gauri Spratt's hand as they exit Delhi airport, greets paparazzi with namaste. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On