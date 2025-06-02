Now dating Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan wonders if he could marry someone he met just 4 months ago

Actor Aamir Khan opened up on how he married Reena Dutta after knowing her for only four months and why that was a mistake. Speaking with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Aamir spoke about whether he would marry someone he has known for four months, now. He added that after going for therapies, he has a better knowledge of "red flags" in people. Aamir has been dating Gauri Spratt for the last few months. (Also Read | Aamir Khan steps out for lunch date with girlfriend Gauri Spratt and son Azad in Mumbai. Watch) Aamir Khan has been dating Gauri Spratt for the last few months.

Aamir Khan on dating, marrying again

Aamir drew a comparison between his understanding of marriage before his wedding with ex-wife Reena Dutta and how things have changed now. He said, "Aaj jab main dekhta hoon mujhe lagta hai yaar, 'Aaj ki date mein main agar kisiso milun, 4 mahine mein shaadi ka decision le sakta hoon'? Nahi. Zindagi bhar iske saath guzaarna hai (Today, when I think, 'If I meet somebody, could I decide to marry after four months'? No. I have to spend my entire life with her)."

Aamir on the benefits of taking mental health therapy

The actor spoke about how he wasn't going through therapy before his marriage to Reena. "Us waqt main therapy bhi nahi karta tha. Aaj kal kyuki main therapy leta hoon toh self reflection ka mujhe mauka mila hai, samajh mein aaya hai, apne aap ko main samajh paya hoon. Red flags mujhe bohut jaldi dikhte hai abhi (I wasn't taking therapy then. Now, since I'm doing therapy, I got a chance of self-reflection, I've understood things, I've understood myself. I see red flags very quickly now)," he added.

About Aamir's girlfriend, ex-wives, family

Aamir, on his 60th birthday in March, introduced his partner Gauri to the media in Mumbai. Since then, he has been seen visiting several events with Gauri. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later Kiran Rao.

From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.