Aamir Khan steps out for lunch date with girlfriend Gauri Spratt and son Azad in Mumbai. Watch

It was a laid-back Sunday for Aamir Khan. The actor was spotted enjoying a relaxed Sunday, stepping out for lunch in Mumbai with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and son Azad in Mumbai. Also read: Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri avoids paps, waits in car as she arrives at airport to receive him. Watch On Sunday, Aamir's outing with his girlfriend Gauri and son Azad garnered significant attention online.

Aamir’s lunch Date with Gauri and Azad

On Sunday, Aamir's lunch with his girlfriend Gauri and son Azad garnered significant attention online. Several videos of the trio surfaced on social media, capturing their relaxed outing.

One particular clip showed them leaving a well-known restaurant in Mumbai, having apparently wrapped lunch together. One video captured Aamir, Gauri, and Azad on camera as they exited a restaurant together and made their way to their car.

Aamir kept things low-key in a relaxed outfit, while Gauri and Azad mirrored his laid-back vibe with their own casual, comfortable ensembles. Aamir shares Azad with his former wife and director Kiran Rao.

About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt relationship

Earlier this year, Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media when he turned 60. The two had met 25 years ago and lost touch, but reconnected a couple of years ago. Aamir revealed that they have been together for 18 months. Gauri, who lived in Bengaluru, has been married before and has a six-year-old son. Aamir and Gauri made their first public appearance as a couple at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China. While Aamir opted for a black kurta-pyjama with a black embroidered shawl, Gauri wore a light blue floral saree.

Aamir Khan's upcoming film

Aamir is looking forward to his comeback to the big screen with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, which failed to make a mark at the box office. His upcoming film is a spiritual sequel to his hit Taare Zameen Par and also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead role.