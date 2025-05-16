Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri avoids paps, waits in car as she arrives at airport to receive him. Watch

Gauri Spratt arrives at airport to receive Aamir Khan

On Friday, Gauri was seen waiting inside the car to receive Aamir at the airport. As Aamir arrived, she opened the door and shifted to the other seat without engaging with the paparazzi. Aamir was seen wearing a multi-coloured kurta with blue denim jeans, and Gauri stunned in a simple white kurta, which she paired with blue jeans.

Gauri and Aamir Khan's relationship

Aamir spoke to the media about his relationship with Gauri in March. They made their first public appearance together as a couple at the second Macau International Comedy Festival. They were seen holding hands and posing for pictures together. For the event, Aamir wore a black kurta and white pyjamas. He also wrapped a black and gold shawl around himself. Gauri wore a floral saree.

While talking about how he and Gauri connected, Aamir revealed that they had met 25 years ago but lost touch and reconnected two years ago. “I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was,” the actor added. Gauri also spoke about the qualities she was looking for in a partner and why she liked Aamir. “I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring,” she said.

While Aamir has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, from his first wife Reena Dutta, and a son, Azad, from his second wife Kiran Rao, his girlfriend Gauri Spratt is also a mother to a six-year-old child.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie

Aamir will next be seen in the movie Sitaare Zameen Par. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film will star Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. Helmed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is a remake of the Spanish film Champion and is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 20 June.