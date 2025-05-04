Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt offer condolences as they meet Boney Kapoor after his mom's funeral

Actor Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt met producer Boney Kapoor after the funeral of his mother Nirmal Kapoor. Several videos and pictures showed Aamir and Gauri Spratt exiting their car together outside Boney's home. (Also Read | Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta with girlfriend Gauri Spratt and son Junaid. Watch) Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, met Boney Kapoor.

Aamir Khan, GF Gauri meet Boney after his mom's funeral

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Gauri stepped out of the car and waited for Aamir to join her. They then headed inside together.

In another clip, they exited the house and bid Boney goodbye with hugs. The couple was seen leaving the venue together. For the visit, Aamir wore a striped kurta and denims. Gauri was seen in a white top and rust pants.

Earlier, actors and sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also visited Boney. Their father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and Rani Mukerji were also seen offering their condolences to Boney's family.

About Nirmal

Nirmal died on Friday following a brief hospitalisation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She died at the age of 90. Her funeral took place at the Vile Parle Crematorium, located on SV Road in Mumbai, on Saturday.

About Aamir

Aamir, on his 60th birthday in March, introduced his partner Gauri to the media in Mumbai. Since then he has been seen visiting several events with Gauri. Recently, he travelled to China with Gauri for his work commitments.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par this year. If reports are to be believed, Genelia D'Souza has a pivotal role in the film. Recently, Aamir also opened up about his upcoming projects, revealing how passionate he is to adapt the epic Mahabharat into a film.