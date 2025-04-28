Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta with girlfriend Gauri Spratt and son Junaid. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt have been quite open about their relationship with Gauri after going public with the romance, frequently stepping out with her. On Sunday, they were spotted together again, this time visiting his former wife Reena Dutta's residence along with the actor's son Junaid Khan. Also read: Aamir Khan, girlfriend Gauri Spratt, his son Junaid spend a ‘beautiful evening’ with Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine: Pic Aamir Khan, who turned 60 on March 14, introduced his partner to the media during an informal meet and greet event.

Aamir, Gauri visit ex-wife Reena Dutta

On Sunday, Aamir was spotted visiting his ex-wife Reena Dutta's house in Mumbai, accompanied by girlfriend Gauri and his elder son Junaid Khan. The actor wore a simple blue-white outfit, while Gauri complemented him in a pink-white kurta set. Aamir and Reena's son, Junaid, is also seen in the clip. The video was posted by Filmygyan on its Instagram handle.

“He always keeps his girlfriends,wives together,” one fan commented, with another writing, “What a family”. Several fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Aamir and Reena got married in 1986. They also have a daughter, Ira Khan. Aamir and Reena divorced in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005 but parted ways in 2021, after 16 years of marriage. They have a son--Azad.

About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt relationship

Recently, Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media when he turned 60. The two had met 25 years ago and lost touch, but reconnected a couple of years ago. Aamir revealed that they have been together for 18 months now. Gauri, who lived in Bengaluru, has been married before and has a six-year-old son. Aamir and Gauri made their first public appearance as a couple at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China. While Aamir opted for a black kurta-pyjama with a black embroidered shawl, Gauri wore a light blue floral saree.

Aamir Khan's upcoming films

Aamir is working on his comeback to the big screen with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, which failed to make a mark at the box office. His upcoming film is a spiritual sequel to his hit Taare Zameen Par and also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead role. The release date is yet to be announced.