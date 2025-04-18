Menu Explore
Aamir Khan, girlfriend Gauri Spratt, his son Junaid spend a ‘beautiful evening’ with Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine: Pic

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 18, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan and his rumoured girlfriend Sophie Shrine spent an evening with Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt.

Just a few days ago, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan grabbed attention as he walked hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt at the second Macau International Comedy Festival in China. Now, the couple, along with his son Junaid Khan, have been seen spending time with Shikhar Dhawan and his rumoured girlfriend, Sophie Shine. (Also Read: Aamir Khan introduces media to girlfriend Gauri, has known her for 25 years: ‘Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil gai’)

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt, Junaid Khan pose with Shikhar Dhawan and his rumoured gf Sophie Shine.
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt, Junaid Khan pose with Shikhar Dhawan and his rumoured gf Sophie Shine.

Aamir Khan, Gauri and Junaid Khan pose together

On Friday, Sophie took to Instagram and shared a picture offering a glimpse into her and her rumoured beau Shikhar Dhawan's evening with Aamir, Gauri, and Junaid. Sophie made a style statement in a black co-ord set, while the others were dressed casually. Junaid and Shikhar were seen wearing T-shirts and jeans, while Aamir and his girlfriend Gauri wore kurtas paired with blue jeans. The group photo was marked by a wide smile on everyone’s face. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Sophie wrote, “Beautiful evening” followed by a white heart emoji.

Aamir with Gauri Spratt, Junaid, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine.
Aamir with Gauri Spratt, Junaid, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine.

About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt relationship

Recently, when the actor turned 60, he introduced the media to his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The two had met 25 years ago and lost touch, but reconnected a couple of years ago. Aamir revealed that they have been together for 18 months now. Gauri, who lived in Bengaluru, has been married before and has a six-year-old son. Aamir shared that his kids and family have met Gauri and are over the moon. Aamir and Gauri made their first public appearance as a couple at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China. While Aamir opted for a black kurta-pyjama with a black embroidered shawl, Gauri looked stunning in a light blue floral saree.

Aamir Khan's upcoming films

Aamir is all set to make his comeback to the big screen with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to make a mark at the box office. His upcoming film is a spiritual sequel to his hit Taare Zameen Par and also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead role. The release date is yet to be announced.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
