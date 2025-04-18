Aamir Khan, girlfriend Gauri Spratt, his son Junaid spend a ‘beautiful evening’ with Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine: Pic

Aamir Khan, Gauri and Junaid Khan pose together

On Friday, Sophie took to Instagram and shared a picture offering a glimpse into her and her rumoured beau Shikhar Dhawan's evening with Aamir, Gauri, and Junaid. Sophie made a style statement in a black co-ord set, while the others were dressed casually. Junaid and Shikhar were seen wearing T-shirts and jeans, while Aamir and his girlfriend Gauri wore kurtas paired with blue jeans. The group photo was marked by a wide smile on everyone’s face. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Sophie wrote, “Beautiful evening” followed by a white heart emoji.

About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt relationship

Recently, when the actor turned 60, he introduced the media to his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The two had met 25 years ago and lost touch, but reconnected a couple of years ago. Aamir revealed that they have been together for 18 months now. Gauri, who lived in Bengaluru, has been married before and has a six-year-old son. Aamir shared that his kids and family have met Gauri and are over the moon. Aamir and Gauri made their first public appearance as a couple at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China. While Aamir opted for a black kurta-pyjama with a black embroidered shawl, Gauri looked stunning in a light blue floral saree.

Aamir Khan's upcoming films

Aamir is all set to make his comeback to the big screen with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to make a mark at the box office. His upcoming film is a spiritual sequel to his hit Taare Zameen Par and also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead role. The release date is yet to be announced.