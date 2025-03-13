Aamir Khan introduces media to girlfriend Gauri, has known her for 25 years: ‘Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil gai’

Aamir Khan dropped a bomb on the eve of his birthday. The actor met journalists at an informal meet and greet at a Mumbai hotel on Thursday. And after he chit-chatted and talked about his life and career, the actor introduced his 'partner' aka girlfriend Gauri. Aamir Khan posed for the media but Gauri avoided cameras.(AFP)

Aamir and Gauri’s love story

Aamir and Gauri sat together and interacted with the media, talking about their journey together. The two met 25 years ago and lost touch, but reconnected a couple of years ago. Aamir said that they have been together for 18 months now and quipped, "See, tum logon ko pata nahi lagne diya na maine (I didn’t let you guy know about it)."

Security for Gauri

The actor said he has tried to prepare Gauri for the 'mad world' of showbiz and even hired private security for her for his 'personal peace of mind'.

Gauri lived in Bengaluru and has been married before. She has a six-year-old son. Aamir said that his kids and family have met Gauri and are over the moon. As a parting note, he referred to his 2001 hit Lagaan and said, 'Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi'.

Reports and Reddit posts about Aamir dating a woman named Gauri had been circulating since last month. Aamir was previous married to Reena Dutta, with whom he had son Junaid and daughter Ira. He then married Kiran Rao and had son Azaad with her. They split a couple years ago but are still good friends and he produced her movie Laapataa Ladies last year.

Aamir turns 60 on Friday and decided to kick off the celebrations with a meet and greet with the media. He spoke about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan whenever they find the right script.