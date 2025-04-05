Loveyapa on OTT: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor finally get some love, fans say ‘bad PR can ruin everything’

About two months after its theatrical release, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa has landed on JioHotstar. The movie is getting better reviews than it did during its first run. Loveyapa has landed on OTT and getting better reviews than it did after theatrical release.

A rom com about the perils of social media and AI-tech on modern romances, it stars Khushi and Junaid as a young couple looking to get married. However, they must first face the biggest challenge to their love… their smart phones. Her dad makes them switch phones and massive secrets unravel, putting their love for each other in jeopardy. The movie is a remake of Tamil movie Love Today from 2022.

Reactions to Loveyapa

People took to Twitter after giving the movie a watch. Most appreciated the good message behind the movie and called it ‘not bad at all.’ “#Loveyapa is a good one time watch. A Bad PR can ruin everything otherwise there is nothing to troll both of them in this movie. #Junaidkhan #khushikapoor,” wrote a person. “Y'all i kinda like loveyapa (unexpectedly),” said another. A person also said, “Just watched Loveyapa ! Nice one time watch. If lead actors were young Govinda-Karishma like actors, this would be a superhit even today. Ig original film 'love today' would be much better.”

Another viewer gave it 3.5 stars. “Unpopular opinion But #Loveyapa was a fun to watch, #khushikapoor definitely have potential #junaidkhan is a good actor, khushi has got a good comic timing overall the film was a fun watch ⭐️⭐️⭐️½,” they wrote.

The actors also got some love. “Junaid Khan is really good in loveyapa,” wrote a person. Loveyapa is Junaid and Khushi's second film and first theatrical release. They previously starred in Maharaj and The Archies, respectively. “Just watched it on #JioHotstar #Loveyapa I don’t know why there was so much negative publicity of this movie it’s such a well made film with good message . Both lead actors #khushikapoor and @JunaidkhanREAL have acted well. Worth a watch and definitely worth praise,” said a fan.

There were still a couple disappointed reactions too. “Love Today in Tamil was such a brilliantly made film… had a fresh, relatable storyline that resonates perfectly with today’s times. They just took that fine product and ran it through the mill and produced an abomination called Loveyapa. The heck is this trash?”

Another said, “Loveyapa on hotstar is just a 2 hour ad of one plus phone. I thought of watching it but first 5-7 minutes its just one plus this one plus that. Bro I ain't watching it anymore.”

The HT review of Loveyapa read, “Loveyapa wants to cram a lot into its runtime- commentary on Gen-Z being obsessed with their phones, online trolling, deepfakes, body shaming, AI… it gets a bit too much to handle. While the first half is about the guy finding out about the girl’s undisclosed exes, the second half is about what she finds in her boyfriend’s phone. Ample scope for drama…. but the editing isn’t crisp, and by the time these two sort their trust issues, you wish they would call the wedding off and khatam this siyapa.”

The film collected ₹8.8 crore over its entire run.