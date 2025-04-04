Loveyapa OTT release: When and where to watch Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic comedy film

Loveyapa OTT release: JioHotstar has announced the global streaming premiere of Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Helmed by director Advait Chandan, the romantic comedy is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. The film released in theatres on February 7 this year. (Also Read | Loveyapa review: Not much love for this love story featuring Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, which is funny only in parts) Loveyapa OTT release: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan play lead roles in the film.

When and where you can watch Loveyapa

The film, also starring Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda, is streaming on the OTT platform. Taking to Instagram, JioHotstar shared a motion poster featuring Khushi and Junaid. The caption read, "Everything is fair in love & loveyapa! (Love letter emoji) #Loveyapa is Now Streaming only on JioHotstar."

About Loveyapa

The film marked the theatrical debut for both Junaid and Khushi. While Junaid Khan's first film was Netflix's Maharaj (2024), Khushi's was The Archies which released on the streamer in 2023. The film is described as a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter". The film earned ₹8.1 crore gross in India in nine days, as per Sacnilk.com. It collected ₹8.85 crore globally within the same time.

Earlier, in an interview with news agency ANI, Khushi and Junaid shared their experience working with each other in the film. "I have one complaint from Khushi ji. Like I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6 am, she reaches sets at 5.30 am. She always arrives early while I always come on time," Junaid had said.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the sets early. "I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hair stylist and make-up team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit which I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the sets," she had added.

Loveyapa review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The leads here try hard. Really hard. Junaid’s deer-stuck-in-headlights expression is perpetual, as is Khushi’s 120-watt smile. While she has improved by leaps and bounds since The Archies, Junaid’s performance feels like the camera was turned on as he was rehearsing the scenes on set. Romance on-screen doesn’t come naturally to him, but hey, it’s their first big screen outing. There’s certainly scope for improvement. Khushi specifically gets the hang of emotional scenes right."