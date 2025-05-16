Aamir Khan and more 90's stars choose alternate careers in vintage video; here's who wanted to be a ‘gynaecologist’

A bunch of lovely old videos have surfaced on social media this week. Recorded sometime in the 90s, the video includes a clips of multiple actors, filmmakers, choreographers, writers, as they choose alternate career options for themselves. The participants include Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Amrish Puri, Saroj Khan, Archana Puran Singh and many others. Aamir Khan, Amrish Puri and Amitabh Bachchan gave their inputs on what profession would suit them best if not acting.

The video seems to have been filmed during a film event. The interviewer asks all the Bollywood celebs to choose what alternate career they would have had if not for working on movies.

Aamir Khan's alternate choice for a caree?

The most interesting replies came from Aamir, Amitabh and even Javed Jaaferi. Aamir Khan said that he would have been a teacher. Fans were instantly reminded how perfectly he played one in Taare Zameen Par, his directorial debut.

Shekhar Kapur chose war correspondent, Rakesh Roshan said he'd simply be a movie-goer. Padmini Kolhapure chose air hostess and Sunny Deol would have tried his luck with some form of sports. Archana Puran Singh chose a lecturer or a tennis player.

Jeetendra said that he barely managed to graduate in his BSc course and was thankful that the film industry accepted him. Late choreographer Saroj Khan said she would not have been able to pick anything else at all.

Funny takes on a parallel universe

Amrish Puri, Subhash Ghai and more celebs also gave their takes. However, the best answer likely came from Amitabh Bachchan or Javed Jaaferi. Amitabh said, “Allahbad mein doodh bechta (I'd be selling milk in Allahbad).” Jaaved said without a thought, “gynaecologist.”

Fans were tickled by the responses and also inspired. “Amir won heart !! He definitely would have been a truest teacher .. favourite among all kids,” wrote a person. “Gynaecologist ?😱🤦🤣🤷😁 Really? Then you would have been the most busiest Doctor,” joked a fan. “Javed jaafri a gynecologist?! That's hilarious!”