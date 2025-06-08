Aamir Khan says ‘no idea’ if Sitaare Zameen Par will work at box office: I’m stressed only action films are working

Actor Aamir Khan is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par. However, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Aamir expressed that while he believes the film tells a heartwarming and beautiful story, he is unsure about its fate at the box office. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor poses with Sitaare Zameen Par cast as Aamir Khan hosts musical night at home, Sachin Tendulkar attends too) Aamir Khan talks about if Sitaare Zameen Par will perform at the box office.

Aamir Khan is concerned about Sitaare Zameen Par's box office performance

When asked about his instincts for Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir said, “When I look at the film today, I think I am quite happy with it. I think what we set out to make, we have made. Will it work at the box office? I have no idea. The fact of the matter is, throughout my career, whenever my film is released, I suddenly become aware. My film is a comedy, but right now only the action is working. When Ghajini came, my film was action, but action wasn’t working then. Nobody wants to see action."

He added, "My film always releases at a time when it’s completely ill-timed. When my comedy film comes out time action films are working. So I am constantly stressed that I don’t know right now everyone wants to see action. The last 12 films have been action and blockbusters. So while I believe that it’s a very heartwarming and beautiful story which will connect very deeply with people, that’s what I am hoping. But right now, everyone wants to see action films."

He further added that the film will only be released in theatres and not on any other OTT platform. He dismissed reports of the film releasing on YouTube.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan Productions presents ten debutants—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar—in Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles alongside the ten debutants. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The film is set to be released exclusively in theatres on June 20 2025.