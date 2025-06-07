Ranbir Kapoor poses with Sitaare Zameen Par cast as Aamir Khan hosts musical night at home, Sachin Tendulkar attends too

Actor Aamir Khan recently hosted a musical night at his home with the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par. The get-together was attended by several celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiran Rao, Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, Kapil Sharma, Raj Thackeray and RS Prasanna, among others. Several videos of the guests at Aamir's house emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Aamir Khan reveals it was Amitabh Bachchan who supported the idea of Sitaare Zameen Par's theatre-only release) Ranbir Kapoor and Sachin Tendulkar pose with Aamir Khan and Sitaare Zameen Par cast.

Ranbir Kapoor visits Aamir Khan's home for get toegther

In a video shared by Vedant Sharmaa, Ranbir was seen sitting with the cast of the film as they all gathered around for pictures. He was seen in a black ensemble--shirt, pants and white shoes. Soon, everyone shouted for Aamir to be a part of the pictures. Aamir, who was playing foosball in the next room, came for pictures. He said, "Kya yaar (Why)?" Kiran also joined them.

After the photos, Aamir and Ranbir had a brief conversation as they walked together. Sharing the video, Vedant captioned the post, "BRB, still processing the crossover of Sitaare×Ranbir× Kiran Rao." Reacting to the post, a person said, "Soak it all in, you deserve it." A comment read, "Soo coool!! Keep shining,g lovely!" An Instagram user said, "Wow, so happy for you."

Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali seen too

Aamir was seen in a black T-shirt and denims. In another clip, Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, and Raj Thackeray were also seen at Aamir's home. As the cast cheered for Sachin, he smiled and hugged them.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the film is a heartwarming family entertainer that features the challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition. In the film, Aamir plays an assistant coach of major basketball team. After being fired from his job, he is ordered to either go to jail or do 90 days of community service as the coach of a team of specially-abled basketball players.

The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, who will play the role of Aamir's love interest. Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali are also part of the film. It is directed by Prasanna. The Aamir Khan Productions movie is slated to release in theatres on June 20.