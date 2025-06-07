Aamir Khan reveals his 90-year-old mom Zeenat Hussain to make her Bollywood debut with Sitaare Zameen Par: I was shocked

Actor Aamir Khan has revealed that his mother Zeenat Hussain, who will turn 91 on June 13, is making her debut in Bollywood with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. As quoted by India Today, Aamir shared that it was the film's director, RS Prasanna, who made the request to Aamir, who in turn asked Zeenat. Aamir's sister, Nikhat Khan, is also a part of Sitaare Zameen Par. (Also Read | Juhi Chawla reunites with Aamir Khan at his ‘Ammi’ Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday celebrations) Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain's will turn 91 on June 13.

Sitaare Zameen Par director wanted Aamir's mom to be part of film

Aamir shared that while they were shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par, Zeenat, who never went to the sets, asked Aamir about the location and expressed her interest in watching how the film was made. At that time, the film's team was shooting a "happy wedding song". He said, "Prasanna came to me and said, 'Sir, if you don't mind, can you request Ammi ji to be in the shot? It's the last song of the film; it's a wedding celebration sequence. She can easily be one of the guests. It's an emotional thing for me; I want her to be a part of the film'."

How Aamir asked his mom

A shocked Aamir responded, "I told him, 'Tu pagal ho gaya hai? Meri himmat nahi hogi Ammi ko poochne ki, ki film mei kaam karo, shot do. She is very ziddi (Are you mad? I will never find the courage to ask her to shoot. She is very stubborn). She is not going to listen. Don't waste your time.' He kept telling me to ask her at least once. So, I said, 'Ammi, Prasanna request kar rahe hain ki aap ek shot do ek guest banke (He is requesting you to be a part of one scene).' She replied, 'Haan theek hai (okay, fine).' I was shocked! So, she is there in one or two shots. It's the only film of mine that she has ever been a part of."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, who will play Aamir's love interest. Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali are also in it. The Aamir Khan Productions movie is slated to release in theatres on June 20.

The film is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. In it, Aamir plays an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, he is ordered to either go to jail or do 90 days of community service as the coach of a team of specially abled basketball players.