Juhi Chawla reunites with Aamir Khan at his ‘Ammi’ Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday celebrations

Juhi and Aamir reunite

Taking to her Instagram stories, Juhi shared a picture from the celebration featuring herself, Aamir and his sister Farhat Datta. Dressed in a white colour ethnic wear, Juhi looked stunning. Aamir Khan on the other hand wore off white colour sherwani for the occasion.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “So happy to meet all the family at Ammis special birthday!” Juhi and Aamir have worked in films including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others.

About the grand birthday bash

The celebration, according to sources, saw over 200 family members and friends flown in from various cities for this special day. The grand celebration took place on June 13 at his residence in Mumbai.

Recently, a source close to the actor shared, "Aamir Khan will fly in 200 plus family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities."

Aamir who shares a special bond with his mother often seeks her approval on scripts and films he does. She plays a very integral part in his personal and professional life.

Aamir also kept his promise to his mother of taking her to Mecca for the holy Haj pilgrimage.

What's next for Aamir?

As a producer, Aamir's next film is Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film. Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was Raja Hindustani vs Ghatak followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar.

Now, for the first time, the duo has come together and joined hands on a project. Lahore, 1947 also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna.