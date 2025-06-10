Sitaare Zameen Par first reviews out: Aamir Khan's film will ‘change perceptions, make you cry'

Sitaare Zameen Par first reviews: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor recently hosted a special screening of the film. A video of Aamir visiting a theatre and personally interacting with the audience has surfaced online, showing moviegoers showering praise on the film and sharing their positive feedback. (Also Read: Aamir Khan says Hindi films are struggling as 'they've forgotten their roots': South films are mass, very hard-hitting) Aamir Khan's still as a basketball coach from Sitaare Zameen Par.

First review of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

The video showed Aamir taking feedback from the audience after the film's screening. One of the moviegoers said, “You looked after many aspects of sensitivity. Kudos to the writer, director and the dialogues.” Aamir replied, “It’s an important issue for all of us.”

“After Taare Zameen Par, a very good film has come to theatres after a big gap. There have been movies that came after that, but this will change perceptions,” said another. One of the moviegoers, who works with Muskan Foundation—which provides differently abled children with special education and therapy—looked impressed with the film and said, “Very well kept and captured messages. I really appreciate it.” Another added, “Last twist was also great. You made us cry at that point. Beautifully made film.”

In the video, Aamir further spoke about how the actors with special needs had a wonderful time on set. He added that although there are often conflicts between creative people during filming, not a single conflict occurred on this project. He also said he didn’t find any difference working with the differently abled children in the film.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The sports comedy-drama is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Helmed by RS Prasanna, best known for directing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead role alongside ten debutant actors including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones and tells the story of a basketball coach who is forced to train a team of differently abled children for a tournament. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 20 June.