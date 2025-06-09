Aamir Khan on age gap with Genelia Deshmukh, nephew Imran Khan’s first co-star : ‘Ab Imran bhi kafi meri age ka…’

When a picture of Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh from the sets of their upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par went viral last year, fans were obviously excited. It was a fresh, unexpected yet promising pairing. But seeing them together also reminded several netizens of another cute pairing that we witnessed 17 years ago — Aamir’s nephew Imran Khan in his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) opposite Genelia! 17 years ago, Genelia played Imran’s (42) onscreen BFF turned girlfriend. And now, Genelia (37) is all set to portray the character of Aamir’s (60) onscreen wife. Genelia and Aamir in Sitaare Zameen Par

Well, in a recent chat with Indian Express, Aamir Khan opened up about his 23 year age gap with Genelia Deshmukh and if it was a concern. Aamir shared, “Ya, I know. But that was a long time ago. And ab Imran bhi kafi meri age ka ho gaya hai (laughs). That thought did come to me, but in the film, we’re both playing characters in the age group of early 40s. She’s around that age. I’m 60, but in today’s day and age, we have the advantage of VFX. Earlier, if I played an 18-year-old, I had to rely on prosthetic.”

Aamir went on to give Anil Kapoor’s example, who played the role of a man 40 years older than the actor’s age at that time in Eeshwar (1989). Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist concluded, “So, age is not a barrier for actors anymore.” Well, Imran and Genelia were adorable as Rats and Meow in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Let’s wait and watch if Aamir and Genelia’s fresh onscreen chemistry as husband and wife in Sitaare Zameen Par manages to make a lasting impact. We have high expectations!

Sitaare Zameen Par, the much awaited sequel of Aamir’s 2007 masterpiece Taare Zameen Par, is all set to arrive in theatres on June 20.