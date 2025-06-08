Kapil Sharma hugging, praising Sitaare Zameen Par cast at Aamir Khan's house wins the internet: 'Memory for a lifetime'

Ahead of his film's release, Aamir Khan hosted a musical evening at his house, which was attended by the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, and Ashutosh Gowariker, no less. But one of the highlights of the evening was composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy jamming with comedian Kapil Sharma. Kapil has now shared some videos from the jamming session and heartwarming moments with the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par. (Also Read: Aamir Khan says it is his 'dream to make Mahabharat', wonders if he'll 'have a role in it to play') Kapil Sharma's heartwarming meet with Sitaare Zameen Par cast melt hearts.

Kapil Sharma's heartwarming meet with Sitaare Zameen Par cast

On Saturday, Kapil took to Instagram and shared a couple of videos offering a glimpse into the fun evening with Aamir Khan and the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par at the superstar’s house. Music maestros Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Kapil were seen jamming together, as Aamir and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt sat beside them. The rest of the guests were seen recording Kapil.

He also shared a video showing the special-needs actors, making their debuts in Sitaare Zameen Par, going gaga over seeing Kapil. One of the actors was seen jumping with joy and repeating the comedian’s name, eventually sharing a hug with him. The debutants were seen hugging the comedian and clicking pictures with him. Sharing the video, Kapil wrote, “They thought it was a surprise for them… little did they know, they gave me a memory for a lifetime.”

Fans praised the adorable video. One of them commented, “They are so adorable.” Another wrote, “Beautiful soul.” Another added, “Absolutely love this.” Fans also praised Kapil’s transformation, writing, “Kapil glowed up.” Another said, “Looking gorgeous, Kapil Sharma.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film is a spiritual sequel to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Helmed by R.S. Prasanna, the sports comedy-drama sees Aamir playing the role of a basketball coach who trains a team of differently abled children for a basketball tournament. The film is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones and also stars Genelia Deshmukh. It is scheduled to hit the screens on June 20.

Meanwhile, Kapil is gearing up for the return of his show The Great Indian Kapil Show, which also features Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda. The third season of the show is set to premiere on Netflix from June 21. Apart from this, he is also shooting for his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and an untitled film that marks the acting debut of Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.