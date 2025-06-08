Aamir Khan makes vada pav on Mumbai streets as fans gather for pics, internet asks about his 'food grade gloves'

Actor Aamir Khan tried something new as he took to the Mumbai streets to make a snack. Several videos of the actor making vada pav (bun with potato fritters) in Dadar emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Laapataa Ladies would have been a huge success if it hadn't streamed on OTT so soon after theatrical release: Aamir Khan) Aamir Khan tried his hand at making vada pav.

Aamir Khan makes vada pav on Mumbai streets

In a video, Aamir is seen holding the vada and pav. He applies chutney and adds a fritter to the bun. He then smiles, looking at the camera, as someone says that he is making the snack.

Aamir said, "Aare hari mirch nahi hai na? Ek main hari mirchi utha raha hoon (There is no green chilli, right? I'm taking one from here)." A huge crowd had gathered around Aamir and was capturing videos and pictures. For the task, Aamir was seen in a brown T-shirt and denims. The video was shot as part of the promotions for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

Internet reacts to Aamir's video

Reacting to the video, a person said, "With all his recent flops, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he started selling vada pav next." A comment read, "No food-grade gloves?" "Eww, he is making it without any gloves," an Instagram user said. "Nobody can beat his promotional strategy," commented another person. Another comment read, “This is compulsory ahead of a movie release.”

About Aamir's new film

Aamir tried his hand at making vada pav just days before the release of his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor will star in the film along with Genelia Deshmukh. Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali will also be seen in the film.

The spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the film is a family entertainer that features the challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition.

In the film, Aamir plays an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, he is ordered to either go to jail or do 90 days of community service as the coach of a team of specially abled basketball players. The Aamir Khan Productions movie is slated to release in theatres on June 20.