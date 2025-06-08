Laapataa Ladies would have been a huge success if it hadn't streamed on OTT so soon after theatrical release: Aamir Khan

Actor Aamir Khan has shared that he thinks his 2024 production Laapataa Ladies would have fared better at the box office if it hadn't started streaming on the OTT platform just a few weeks after its theatrical release. Speaking with News18 Showsha, he added that, in the end, it is the "box office that gives you a very definite yardstick." (Also Read | Aamir Khan holds girlfriend Gauri Spratt's hand as they exit Delhi airport, greets paparazzi with namaste. Watch) Aamir Khan spoke about Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

Aamir Khan says BO reveals 'how much a film is loved'

Calling the box office "unemotional", Aamir said that it gives a clear picture of how a film fares in theatres. "Ultimately, it’s the box office that gives you a very definite yardstick. Reviews are subjective — some people like a film, some don’t. But the box office is unemotional. It clearly tells you how much a film has earned, and it’s a fairly accurate measure. Unless there’s a specific reason a film didn’t do well, box office performance reflects how much a film is loved," he said.

Aamir Khan's take on Laapataa Ladies' theatrical vs OTT release

Laapataa Ladies released in theatres on March 1, 2024, and started streaming on Netflix from April 26, 2024. Aamir said that if Laapataa Ladies didn't stream on Netflix "so soon", it would be a big success in theatres. He added, “For example, I believe Laapataa Ladies would have done really well in theatres if it hadn’t premiered on Netflix just eight weeks later. The word of mouth was so strong. According to me, if it hadn’t gone to Netflix so soon, it would have been a huge success."

About Laapataa Ladies

As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹24.31 crore gross in India and ₹20.58 crore was the nett collection in 13 weeks. The film earned ₹27.06 crore globally.

It is a comedy-drama film directed by Kiran Rao. It was produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. Laapataa Ladies is a gentle, satirical take on gender dynamics and patriarchy in rural India. Its narrative revolves around two brides who get exchanged during a train journey.

About Aamir's next film

Fans will see Aamir next in Sitaare Zameen Par along with Genelia Deshmukh. Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali are also part of the film. The Aamir Khan Productions movie is slated to release in theatres on June 20.

The film is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. In it, Aamir plays an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, he is ordered to either go to jail or do 90 days of community service as the coach of a team of specially-abled basketball players.