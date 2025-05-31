Farah Khan recalls having no set for Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani, calls it ‘cheapest song of my life’

Farah Khan calls Sheila Ki Jawani her cheapest song

Farah visited actor Manasi Parekh’s house. While talking about her upcoming film Shubhchintak, Manasi shared that a Gujarati film is made on a small budget of ₹5 crore. Farah was shocked to learn this. She then shared, “When someone tells me that they made their song on a huge budget, it doesn’t impress me. I believe that the lesser the budget you have, the better you think. The cheapest song of my life is Sheila Ki Jawani.”

Farah's statement surprised actors Manasi and Swapnil. She added, “We didn’t have any set for it. All we had were these 10 dancers. We finished shooting the entire song in just three and a half shifts. It is the cheapest song I have done and the biggest hit of my career. One of the top three-four hits.” The actors then showed a glimpse of their movie to Farah, and she couldn’t stop gushing about how different Mansi looked in it. She added, “It doesn’t look like a film made with ₹5 crore.”

About Sheila Ki Jawani

Sheila Ki Jawani is a popular song from the 2010 Bollywood film Tees Maar Khan, directed by Farah Khan. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani, and composed by the music duo Vishal–Shekhar, the song features Katrina Kaif in a glamorous avatar. The song became an instant chartbuster.

Meanwhile, Farah was most recently seen as a host on the reality cooking television show Celebrity MasterChef. Judged by chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, the show featured Abhijeet Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, and Faisal Shaikh, among others, as participants competing for the title. Gaurav won the show along with a ₹20 lakh cash prize