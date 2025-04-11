Farah Khan hints at her cook Dilip's exorbitant salary after he demands a hike: ‘If I tell you how much he earns…’

Farah Khan's new vlog with Sunny Singh

The vlog begins with playful banter between Farah and Dilip as they talk about booking a studio kitchen to host their guest, Sunny Singh, due to the ongoing renovation at her house. Sunny arrives with his own cook, Rohit, for the vlog. The group is then seen cooking paneer bhurji and lassi, sharing light-hearted moments between Sunny and Dilip.

Farah Khan hints at her cook Dilip's salary

Towards the end of the vlog, Sunny is seen teaching Punjabi to Dilip, who learns how to ask for a salary raise in Punjabi. Dilip then demands a pay hike, which prompts Sunny to ask how much he is currently earning. In response, Farah quipped, “Agar main tereko bolungi na iski pagaar kitni hai toh Rohit tereko chhod ke mere paas aa jaayega (If I tell you how much he earns, Rohit will leave you and come work for me)."

Farah Khan and Sunny Singh’s recent work

Farah recently choreographed a song for Salman Khan’s film Sikandar. The track, titled Zohra Jabeen, featured Salman and Rashmika Mandanna and quickly became a fan favourite thanks to its catchy beats and signature hook step.

Sunny was last seen in Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani, which premiered on JioCinema. He will next appear in the horror film The Bhootnii, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and is scheduled for release on 18 April. It will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, which also features Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in lead roles.