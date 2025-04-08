Menu Explore
Farah Khan nails Veer Pahariya's viral langdi dance at 60; fans hail her fitness: ‘Still looking so young’

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 08, 2025 12:44 PM IST

Farah Khan and Veer Pahariya groove to the Sky Force song Rang showcasing the viral one-leg dance move. 

Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force. His one-leg dance move in the song Rang went viral on social media, making him a meme template. Now, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has joined the trend, impressing fans with her fitness level. (Also Read: Can''t be more grateful to have an iconic dance step so early in my career: Veer Pahariya)

Farah Khan and Veer Pahariya perform the viral one-leg dance.
Farah Khan and Veer Pahariya perform the viral one-leg dance.

Farah and Veer Pahariya perform the one-leg dance move

On Monday, Farah shared a video in which she can be seen grooving to the Sky Force song Rang, joined by Veer Pahariya as they both performed the one-leg dance move. Sharing the video, she wrote, "I've been dying to do this step ever since I saw @veerpahariya doing it! Agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango... (Please remember I'm 60 now)."

Fans were impressed with Farah’s dance skills and her fitness at 60. One comment read, "Plz Farahhhhh, you ain’t ever gonna cross 16! What genetics, and kya dance hai aaaaaapka!" Another said, "You can’t be! You are not 60, please! That makes me feel older." A third added, "Surprised — it shows your fitness levels, how well you can do those steps at 60. Mashallah, keep it up. 60 and still looking so young." Another user commented, "You don't look 60, Farah. How do you stay so fit and active, like a teenager?"

Veer on getting facing criticism online

Veer, who was trolled online for his signature move, told Hauterrfly how he took the criticism positively, "I love it; I live for it. My whole life, I’ve looked up to actors who get trolled and have lookalikes, and they become memes. I’ve become a meme — can you imagine? I’m immortalised with this dance. Who knew me 20 days ago? Now if I do langdi here, they will recognise me.”

Speaking of Sky Force, the film — which also starred Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur — became a moderate success at the box office, collecting 149 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Farah recently choreographed the song Zohra Jabeen in Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar. Sharing the dance number on her Instagram stories, Farah wrote, “Had too much fun choreographing @beingsalmankhan & @rashmika_mandanna for #Sikandar."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
