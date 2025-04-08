Dimple Kapadia makes rare appearance with granddaughter Naomika at Mumbai event; Agastya poses with Akshay Kumar's niece

A host of celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and her granddaughter, Naomika Saran, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra attended an event of Maddock Films. Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Agastya Nanda, Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Veer Pahariya were also spotted at the event. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar holds niece Simar Bhatia's hand as they arrive at HT India's Most Stylish Awards, poses with her for pics) (L-R) Dimple Kapadia, granddaughter Naomika Saran, Simar Bhatia and Agastya Nanda attended an event in Mumbai.

Dimple Kapadia attends event with Rinke Khanna's daughter

For the event, Dimple wore a brown and cream outfit. Naomika wore a short black dress. She is the daughter of former actor Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. Rinke is the younger daughter of Dimple and late actor Rajesh Khanna.

Agastya Nanda poses with Akshay Kumar's niece

Abhishek was seen at the event in a black ensemble. He smiled and posed for the paparazzi. His nephew Agastya Nanda also wore a black outfit to the event. He posed for pictures with Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia. She wore an embellished black dress for the event. The duo will star together in Ikkis.

Bollywood celebs at Maddock event

Vicky Kaushal was seen at the event in a black T-shirt, matching pants and a blue blazer. Shraddha Kapoor attended the event in a white T-shirt and denims. Rashmika Mandanna wore a red maroon off-shoulder dress.

Sara was seen in a white cropped top, black blazer and trousers. Ibrahim opted for a black ensemble. The brother-sister duo posed for the camera together.

Sidharth Malhotra was seen in a black ensemble, too--a T-shirt, jacket and pants. Ananya was seen in a black top and denims. Her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, was also present at the event.

Fans will see Ananya next in Kesari Chapter 2, along with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. Kesari Chapter 2 will release in theatres on April 18. Abhishek was last seen in Be Happy which premiered on Prime Video on March 14.