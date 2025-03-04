Akshay Kumar holds niece Simar Bhatia's hand as they arrive at HT India's Most Stylish Awards, poses with her for pics

Actor Akshay Kumar attended HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2025 along with his niece Simar Bhatia. Several of their pictures and videos emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar is proud as beautiful niece Simar Bhatia prepares for Bollywood debut with Sriram Raghavan, Agastya Nanda) Akshay Kumar and Simar Bhatia attended HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2025.

Akshay attends HT event with niece

At the event, Akshay held Simar's hand as they walked down the stairs. They also smiled and posed together for the paparazzi. For the event, Akshay was seen in a white shirt, cream blazer and pants. He wore sunglasses and colourful shoes. Simar opted for a long dress and heels. It was one of the rare occasions when the duo was seen together.

Akshay's recent shoutout to Simar

Simar is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Ikkis this year. In January, Akshay had shared a post for her. On Instagram, Akshay shared a picture of a newspaper featuring Simar. She is the daughter of Akshay's sister Alka.

Sharing the post, Akshay captioned it, "I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that’s the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything. I wish my mom was here today and she would have said ‘Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai (Dear, Simmar, you have done wonders)’. Bless you my baby, the sky is yours," he also said.

About Simar, her debut film

Ikkis, which will be directed by Sriram Raghavan, will release in 2025. The upcoming war drama is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal. The film also features Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda and Sikandar Kher. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan via Maddock Films.

About Akshay's films

Akshay was last seen in Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya.

Fans will see Akshay in Bhooth Bangla, which will be helmed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for release on April 2, 2026. Wamiqa Gabbi is rumoured to play a significant role.

Akshay also has Kesari Chapter 2-The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh in the pipeline. It also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. The film, based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, will release on April 18, 2025. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.