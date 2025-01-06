Akshay Kumar is proud as beautiful niece Simar Bhatia prepares for Bollywood debut with Sriram Raghavan, Agastya Nanda

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a post as his niece Simar Bhatia is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ikkis this year. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Akshay shared a picture of a newspaper, featuring Simar. She is the daughter of Akshay's sister Alka. (Also Read | Sriram Raghavan says Agastya Nanda's Ikkis is a ‘break’ from films he usually makes) Akshay Kumar has shared his good wishes ahead of Simar's debut.

Akshay pens note for niece

Sharing the post, Akshay captioned it, "I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that’s the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything."

"I wish my mom was here today and she would have said ‘Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai (Dear, Simmar, you have done wonders)’. Bless you my baby, the sky is yours," he also said. Reacting to the post, Rakul Singh Singh shared red heart emojis. Huma Qureshi wrote, "Sim sim."

Simar's debut film is Ikkis

Simar will star in Ikkis alongside Agastya Nanda. The film also stars legendary actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Ikkis is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release in 2025. It is being made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

About Akshay's films

Akshay will be next seen in Sky Force, which will release on January 24, just ahead of Republic Day. The film features Akshay as an Indian Air Force officer who embarks on a mission of vengeance after the death of several soldiers. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, it marks the debut of Veer Pahariya, who plays another IAF officer. Sara Ali Khan, who portrays Veer's wife. The film will also feature Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role.

Akshay will be seen with Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi in their next Jolly LLB 3. He also has Housefull 5 in the pipeline. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025.