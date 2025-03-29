Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Can''t be more grateful to have an iconic dance step so early in my career: Veer Pahariya

PTI |
Mar 29, 2025 07:11 PM IST

Can''t be more grateful to have an iconic dance step so early in my career: Veer Pahariya

Mumbai, Actor Veer Pahariya says he is open to accepting both the "good and bad" that have come his way after the release of his debut film "Sky Force", including the viral reels to his hook step from one of the movie's popular songs.

Can''t be more grateful to have an iconic dance step so early in my career: Veer Pahariya
Can''t be more grateful to have an iconic dance step so early in my career: Veer Pahariya

Clips of Pahariya dancing on one leg to "Rang", the party song from "Sky Force", continue to trend on social media even months after the film's release.

As someone who doesn't come from a film family, the newcomer said it's difficult for someone like him to "make an impact".

"I am grateful to the audience for giving so much love to the film, my performance and my character. With anything big, there is going to be good and bad, I am open for it.

"And, in terms of the dance step, I can't be more grateful to have an iconic dance step that will stay with me and that too so early in my career," Pahariya told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI here.

The actor made his runway debut on Saturday for the British brand Asos. He was dressed in an all-white suit with a white floral-printed vest.

"This is my first fashion week ever, my first walk. I had a blast and it was very exciting. much better than expected.

"I am loving this, I honestly love Asos for the kind of experience it is and how easy it is to purchase. This is a great outfit, I would love to wear on a red carpet or for any award night, anything."

Asked if he would like to star in a web series, Pahariya said he would love to dabble in all possible creative mediums.

"The affirmation and the encouragement you get from the box office is rather amazing. But never say never, I would love to do series and streaming films and maybe theatre, maybe musical theatre, maybe stage shows," he said.

A lot of new exciting projects are coming up both this year and next, added the actor.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Can''t be more grateful to have an iconic dance step so early in my career: Veer Pahariya
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On