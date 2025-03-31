Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farah Khan's glam moment on ramp turns hilarious as paparazzi ask ‘Dilip kahan hai?’ Check out her reaction

BySoumya Srivastava
Mar 31, 2025 09:33 AM IST

Farah Khan attended Lakme Fashion Week, where she was humorously questioned about her cook Dilip. Her witty response garnered positive reactions.

Filmmaker Farah Khan can't escape mentions of her cook Dilip no matter where she goes. She attended a fashion show at Lakme Fashion Week this weekend in Mumbai but even there, she was asked about Dilip.

Farah Khan is annoyed at silly comments from paparazzi.
Farah Khan is annoyed at silly comments from paparazzi.

Where is Dilip?

Farah wore a bright pink top and blue pants to the fashion show and was posing on the ramp for the photographers before taking her seat in the front row. A paparazzo screamed ‘Farah ji Dilip kidhar hai (Where is Dilip)’. She posed nonchalantly at first but then screamed back at him "Dilip ko thodi laungi idhar (Obviously I won’t bring him here)." She ran off stage as photographers behind her cackled at her response.

Fans also loved her hilarious reaction. “She is such a sweet heart,” wrote one. Another person wrote, “Dilip has became a bigger star than her.” A person also suggested, “We want Dilip on the ramp.”

Dilip has gotten more popular than ever due to his back to back feature on Farah's vlog channel. He also took part in Laughter Chefs, where Farah is the judge. Dilip's innocent responses to Farah's antics get a lot of love from the internet.

Recent problems for Farah

Recently, a criminal complaint was lodged against Farah Khan for allegedly terming Holi as a festival of "chhapris" (uncultured), a Mumbai Police official said on Saturday. Police have not registered a First Information Report on the complaint submitted by social media influencer Vikas Jayram Phatak (45) alias Hindustani Bhau.

The complainant demanded legal action against Khan, alleging that the "chhapri" remark made by her on a television show on Thursday insulted the religious feelings of Hindus. “No FIR has been registered yet. Inquiry is on," a Khar police station official said without elaborating.

However, as videos of men creating ruckus during Holi and harassing others surfaced online, the sentiment towards Farah's comment changed. Many were writing on Instagram and other platforms that Farah was indeed right in her assessment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farah Khan's glam moment on ramp turns hilarious as paparazzi ask ‘Dilip kahan hai?’ Check out her reaction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On