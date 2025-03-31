Farah Khan's glam moment on ramp turns hilarious as paparazzi ask ‘Dilip kahan hai?’ Check out her reaction

Filmmaker Farah Khan can't escape mentions of her cook Dilip no matter where she goes. She attended a fashion show at Lakme Fashion Week this weekend in Mumbai but even there, she was asked about Dilip. Farah Khan is annoyed at silly comments from paparazzi.

Where is Dilip?

Farah wore a bright pink top and blue pants to the fashion show and was posing on the ramp for the photographers before taking her seat in the front row. A paparazzo screamed ‘Farah ji Dilip kidhar hai (Where is Dilip)’. She posed nonchalantly at first but then screamed back at him "Dilip ko thodi laungi idhar (Obviously I won’t bring him here)." She ran off stage as photographers behind her cackled at her response.

Fans also loved her hilarious reaction. “She is such a sweet heart,” wrote one. Another person wrote, “Dilip has became a bigger star than her.” A person also suggested, “We want Dilip on the ramp.”

Dilip has gotten more popular than ever due to his back to back feature on Farah's vlog channel. He also took part in Laughter Chefs, where Farah is the judge. Dilip's innocent responses to Farah's antics get a lot of love from the internet.

Recent problems for Farah

Recently, a criminal complaint was lodged against Farah Khan for allegedly terming Holi as a festival of "chhapris" (uncultured), a Mumbai Police official said on Saturday. Police have not registered a First Information Report on the complaint submitted by social media influencer Vikas Jayram Phatak (45) alias Hindustani Bhau.

The complainant demanded legal action against Khan, alleging that the "chhapri" remark made by her on a television show on Thursday insulted the religious feelings of Hindus. “No FIR has been registered yet. Inquiry is on," a Khar police station official said without elaborating.

However, as videos of men creating ruckus during Holi and harassing others surfaced online, the sentiment towards Farah's comment changed. Many were writing on Instagram and other platforms that Farah was indeed right in her assessment.