Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi
Farah Khan says she's a ‘strict but cool mom’ to her 17-year-old triplets: ‘They don't go clubbing, wear makeup’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Mar 03, 2025 06:54 PM IST

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan spoke to Rubina Dilaik about parenting in one of the recent episodes. Here's what she said.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s recent video on her YouTube channel showed her discussing parenting with actor Rubina Dilaik. Rubina, who had her twins Edhaa and Jiva in 2023, asked Farah for parenting tips, given that she’s a mom to triplets Czar, Diva, and Anya Kunder. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Complaint filed against Farah Khan for calling Holi 'a festival for the chhapris')

Farah Khan with her children Czar, Diva, and Anya Kunder.
Farah Khan with her children Czar, Diva, and Anya Kunder.

Farah Khan on raising triplets

Farah told Rubina that while her kids are old enough to go to college next year, she’s lucky they still want to spend time with her and her husband, Shirish Kunder. She said, “Luckily, my kids are 17 going on 13. They’re not overgrown and are still studious. It was their birthday recently, and they wanted a family dinner with us. They didn’t want to go to a club and party.”

In fact, Farah revealed that she knows her daughters have never been to a club, revealing that they also don’t wear makeup. “My daughters have never been to a club. Until now, they haven’t used makeup or threaded their eyebrows. I am a strict mom because they can’t just go wherever they want without me tracking. Every evening, we have a gossip chat, which is how I learn what’s happening in their lives. I’m a cool, fun mom, too,” she said.

After Rubina praised her for shielding them from too much ‘exposure,’ she asked if there was a difference in how she parents her son and daughters. Farah stated that she’s ‘stricter’ with him because she must explain how to treat women well. She also stated that when his friends converse ‘in a certain way,’ her son has been taught not to participate.

About Farah’s family

Farah married Shirish, the editor of her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na, in 2004, the same year the film was released. Shirish became a director in 2006 with Jaan-E-Mann. In 2008, Farah gave birth to triplets through IVF.

When the triplets turned 17 in February, Farah posted pictures of them through the years on Instagram with a sweet note, “Happy 17th birthday!! Rest assured ur grandma is looking after ul from wherever she us (coz she clearly didn’t believe in heaven or hell).. i know ul b embarrassed by this reel but as an indian mom its my sworn duty to embarrass my kids.. thats how we show our love.. needless to say ul r the best things ur dad n i have ever created.”

New Delhi
Monday, March 03, 2025
