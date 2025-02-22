Complaint filed against Farah Khan for calling Holi 'a festival for the chhapris': Report

Why complaint was filed against Farah Khan

This happened after Farah made the comment in an episode on Celebrity MasterChef on February 20. The complaint was filed by Vikash Fhatak, better known as Hindustani Bhau.

Farah Khan ‘insulted religious sentiments’

ABP News quoted his advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, as saying, “My client states that this comment made by Farah Khan has insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The use of the term ‘Chhapris’ to describe a sacred festival is highly inappropriate and has the potential to cause communal tension."

More about complaint

It further read, "The incident involves Ms Farah Khan, a prominent Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, who recently made a highly derogatory and offensive remark against the Hindu festival of Holi."

"Through this complaint, I seek justice under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and request your esteemed office to initiate legal action against Khan for her irresponsible and inflammatory statements,” it added. The complaint asked the police to take action under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 196, 299, 302, and 353.

About Farah

Farah is yet to react to the matter or her comment. She is one of the judges on the cooking game show. Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar are the other two judges.

Farah started her career as a choreographer. She choreographed iconic songs, including Dhol Bajne Laga, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, and Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala.

She is known for directing films such as Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010) and Happy New Year (2014).