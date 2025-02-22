Menu Explore
Complaint filed against Farah Khan for calling Holi 'a festival for the chhapris': Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 22, 2025 12:49 PM IST

This happened after Farah Khan made the comment in an episode on Celebrity MasterChef on February 20. 

A complaint was filed against film director and choreographer Farah Khan for allegedly calling Holi 'a festival for the chhapris (a casteist slur)'. As reported by ABP News, the FIR was filed on Friday at Khar Police Station. (Also Read | Samay Raina touches Farah Khan's feet in leaked clip from unreleased India's Got Latent episode. Watch)

Farah Khan is the daughter of filmmaker Kamran Khan.
Farah Khan is the daughter of filmmaker Kamran Khan.

Why complaint was filed against Farah Khan

This happened after Farah made the comment in an episode on Celebrity MasterChef on February 20. The complaint was filed by Vikash Fhatak, better known as Hindustani Bhau.

Farah Khan ‘insulted religious sentiments’

ABP News quoted his advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, as saying, “My client states that this comment made by Farah Khan has insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The use of the term ‘Chhapris’ to describe a sacred festival is highly inappropriate and has the potential to cause communal tension."

More about complaint

It further read, "The incident involves Ms Farah Khan, a prominent Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, who recently made a highly derogatory and offensive remark against the Hindu festival of Holi."

"Through this complaint, I seek justice under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and request your esteemed office to initiate legal action against Khan for her irresponsible and inflammatory statements,” it added. The complaint asked the police to take action under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 196, 299, 302, and 353.

About Farah

Farah is yet to react to the matter or her comment. She is one of the judges on the cooking game show. Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar are the other two judges.

Farah started her career as a choreographer. She choreographed iconic songs, including Dhol Bajne Laga, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, and Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala.

She is known for directing films such as Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010) and Happy New Year (2014).

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
