When Farah Khan credited mom Menaka Irani for her success and sense of humour: ‘If you were not in my life…’

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan’s mother, Menaka Irani, died on July 26. She was 79. Menaka brought up both her children singlehandedly after their father, Kamran Khan’s death. The director-choreographer had spoken to NDTV in 2005 and credited her mother for her success. (Also Read: Farah Khan's mother Menaka Irani dies days after 'multiple surgeries') An old picture of Farah Khan with her mother Menaka Irani.

‘We would be different people’

Speaking in a segment titled ‘With a little help from my friends’ Farah was candid about how much she loved her mother. She said, “I know I don’t say it often that I love you. If you were not in my life, if you were not the kind of person that you are, then Sajid and I would be different people. I know the hardships you have gone through to make sure that we were educated properly; that was important for us.”

Farah also thanked her mother for the ‘values’ she instilled in her children, calling her an ‘honest’ person, which left Menaka teary-eyed. “The values that you’ve instilled in us. I know you’re the most honest I’ve ever met. And the sense of humour that you have, the joy with which you live your life, it moulded me. If I become half the woman that you are, I’ll be very proud,” she added.

The interview was shot after Farah switched from choreography to directing with the 2004 Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na. The film was a massive hit.

Menaka dies weeks after birthday

Menaka turned 79 on July 12. Wishing her on her birthday, Farah wrote, “This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home. can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you.” Sajid had also shared a post, writing, “Happy Birthday mummy...”