Sona Mohapatra criticises Salman Khan for 'whitewashing his own toxic masculinity' and helping Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss

Sona Mohapatra has taken aim at actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan on social media. The singer, who has been a vocal critic of the popular reality show including MeToo-accused Sajid Khan as a contestant, said the host was guilty of 'whitewashing' him. Sona has had run-ins with Salman on Twitter in the past as well, something she referred to in her latest tweet.

On Wednesday, Sona Mohapatra tweeted, referring to Salman and his philanthropic brand Being Human, “Whitewashing his own toxic masculinity for eons with #BeingHuman despite being anything but; yes my old foe in twitter wars; #SalmanKhan . Continues the whitewashing in the BRO-HOOD. #SajidKhan . (Btw his gifting watches/food truck/surgeries is only more virtue signalling).”

Sona's tweet about Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 16.

This isn’t the first time Sona has criticised the inclusion of Sajid on Bigg Boss 16. "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot,” she had tweeted earlier this month, when the news of Sajid’s participation first broke.

Sajid Khan, a filmmaker best known for the Housefull series, had various sexual assault and harassment allegations made by a number of women a few years ago during the height of India’s MeToo movement. As a result, the filmmaker was fired from Housefull 4 and replaced by Farhad Samji.

The sexual assault allegations against Sajid include that he flashed his private parts at parties, asked female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process, watched porn in front of women etc. Many have criticised his inclusion in Bigg Boss as a sort of rehabilitation for him, and said it is triggering to the various women who raised their voice against him.

