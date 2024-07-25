Shah Rukh Khan escorts Gauri Khan to their car as they return with son AbRam Khan from London. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with wife-interior designer Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan, returned from the UK. Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, a paparazzo posted a video of the Khan family exiting the Mumbai airport. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan leave for London, will skip Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mangal Utsav. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Shah Rukh, Gauri, AbRam spotted at Mumbai airport

In the clip, Shah Rukh held AbRam's hand while Gauri Khan walked behind them. Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, also accompanied them. They walked towards their car but didn't pose for the paparazzi. Shah Rukh was seen making sure Gauri and AbRam Khan stepped inside the car before he got in.

What Shah Rukh, Gauri, AbRam wore for travel

For the travel, Shah Rukh wore a black T-shirt, denims and shoes. He also carried an orange coloured bag with him and wore sunglasses. Gauri was seen in a white outfit under a beige jacket, shoes and a cap. She also wore dark sunglasses. Abram opted for a blue T-shirt ,shorts and sneakers. He carried a backpack.

About Shah Rukh and Gauri's London travel

Shah Rukh and Gauri left for London after participating in the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They didn't attend the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) at Ambani residence Antilla. The couple had returned from London to attend the Shubh Vivah ceremony of Anant and Radhika.

At the event, Shah Rukh danced with Anant's mother, Nita Ambani. He also danced on Chaiyya Chaiyya with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. He greeted Rajinikanth with folded hands, shook hands with Sachin Tendulkar, and touched the feet of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Shah Rukh's upcoming films

Fans will see Shah Rukh in King alongside daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Reportedly, King will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. As per reports, he will also be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan.