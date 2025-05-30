'Uncle kisko bola?' Farah Khan reacts as photographers comment on cook Dilip becoming new viral sensation. Watch

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was recently photographed by paparazzi in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her cook Dilip who has become a social media sensation after his appearance on Farah's famous YouTube cooking vlogs. A fun interaction followed between Farah and the photographers where Farah jokingly reprimanded them for calling Dilip, uncle. Farah Khan and her cook Dilip were caught by paparazzi on Friday in Mumbai.

Farah's banter with photographers

On Friday, a video surfaced online showing Farah and her cook Dilip being caught by the cameraman. The photographers complimented Farah and Dilip for their cooking videos. One of the photographers said, "Arey uncle aap viral ho gaye, maloom hai? Bohot viral ho gaye ho (Uncle, you have become a viral sensation, do you know that)." Dilip laughed as he heard the praise.

Meanwhile, Farah corrected the photographer and said, “Aye, uncle kisko bola. (Hey, who are you calling Uncle?)” This banter made everyone laugh the photographers started calling Dilip, bhai (brother). Watch the video here.

Dilip shot an ad with Shah Rukh Khan

Farah and Dilip’s fun interactions have become viral sensation with audiences enjoying Dilip's blunt and quirky personality. He recently shot an ad with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent vlog, when Farah visited Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan's residence, The Main Hoon Na filmmaker recalled her conversation with SRK about the ad.

She said, "He (Dilip) called me and said, ‘Please come and teach me.’ So Shah Rukh told me, ‘Mera time dekh kya chal raha hai, main tere cook ke saath ad kar raha hoon’ (Look at what times I’m going through — I’m shooting with your cook). I told him, ‘Mera time soch, tere ko chhod ke usko direct kar rahi hoon’ (Think about my time — I’m directing my cook instead of you).”

Farah and Dilip’s cooking show has featured several celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Vijay Varma, Kabir Khan, Pooja Bedi, Malaika Arora and Aditi Rao Hydari.