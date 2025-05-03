Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to shooting a ad with her cook Dilip: ‘Mera time dekh kya chal raha hai’

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to doing ad with Dilip

Farah and her cook Dilip visited Mimi Mathur and Kabir Khan's Mumbai residence for the new vlog. During the vlog, Farah told Mimi and Kabir that Dilip had shot an advert for Myntra with Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling her conversation with SRK about the ad, Farah said, "He (Dilip) called me and said, ‘Please come and teach me.’ So Shah Rukh told me, ‘Mera time dekh kya chal raha hai, main tere cook ke saath ad kar raha hoon’ (Look at what times I’m going through — I’m shooting with your cook). I told him, ‘Mera time soch, tere ko chhod ke usko direct kar rahi hoon’ (Think about my times — I’m directing your cook instead of you).”

Mini then asked Dilip whether he knows how to make chai, to which Farah revealed, “He does, but he has three sous-chefs to make chai for him. Dilip only cooks food. Once I asked him if he needed a dishwasher, and he said, ‘No, I have three dishwashers at home,’ and then he called our house helps Pushpa, Roshni and Suman and said, ‘Yeh dekho mere dishwashers’ (Look, my dishwashers). I don’t know how politically incorrect that is.”

Earlier, Farah and Dilip visited actor Gaurav Khanna’s house, who recently won Celebrity MasterChef. There, the filmmaker made the big revelation. She said, “Guys, I want to inform you all that Dilip recently shot an ad. I was supposed to be in the ad, but at the last minute, they told me I’d have to bring Dilip instead. Guess who he shot the advert with?” A curious Gaurav Khanna asked, “Who?" To which an excited Dilip proudly said, “Shah Rukh Khan.”

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s recent and upcoming work

Farah recently choreographed a song in Salman Khan’s latest release, Sikandar. The choreographer took to Instagram to share that she had a lot of fun working on Zohra Jabeen with Salman and Rashmika Mandanna. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Dunki. He will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film reportedly also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is scheduled to go on floors later this year.