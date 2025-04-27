Humble Malaika Arora asks Farah Khan’s cook Dilip to eat with them; impressed fans say ‘she is so polite and genuine'

Malaika Arora and Farah Khan bonded over food, dance, motherhood and more on the latest video shared by the choreographer-filmmaker on her YouTube channel. As always, Farah's cook Dilip also accompanied her to Malaika's house. It was Malaika's kind behaviour towards Dilip which caught the attention of many fans, who praised her humble gesture in the comments. (Also read: Farah Khan hints at her cook Dilip's exorbitant salary after he demands a hike: ‘If I tell you how much he earns…’) Malaika Arora made sure Dilip sat with all of them on the dinning table.

Malaika Arora makes Dilip sit with them

In the video, Malaika and her mother made fish curry for Farah. Dilip also helped them along the way. Farah surprised Malaika by showing a special t-shirt that Dilip had worn- it had a scene from the song Chhaiyya Chhaiyya with Dilip's face printed on Shah Rukh's body! Malaika's son Arhaan also greeted Dilip, who looked surprised to see that he has grown so tall.

Then, when the food was prepared, Malaika insisted that Dilip sit with all of them in the dinning room. Even as Dilip felt shy and tried to get away, Malaika made him sit and told him to eat with all of them. This gesture was noticed by a number of fans who praised Malaika in the comments section of the video.

Fan reactions

One fan commented, “Malaika is so beautiful. She looks really happy with her life and that shows on her happy face.” A second fan said, “Arhan and Malaika are so sweet❤ And their behaviour til date was the best with Dilip.” A comment read, “Malaika is living such a simple life with so much grace & love. To be honest, she is such a generous person. Love her.” A comment read, “Such a good human being Malaika mam. She tried to sit Dilip on dining chair without any hesitation. Dilip is growing his confidence.” “Dilip a very humble man I was touched when mailaka mam ask him to sit and have food. Very inspiring,” said a fan.

Farah and Malaika go back a long way, as the two have collaborated on many projects together. From Munni Badnaam Hui to Anarkali Disco Chali, Farah has choreographed several songs featuring Malaika that have gone on to become huge hits. In the episode, Farah said that Malaika holds a special place in her life and called their bond special.