Farah Khan tells Alaya F spot boy fainted when her mom Pooja Bedi's skirt flew up in Pehla Nasha: ‘Vo gir gaye’

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan had Alaya F and Pooja Bedi as guests on her YouTube channel. As Alaya showed the recipe for her protein-packed blueberry pancakes, Farah and Pooja recalled shooting for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and had hilarious anecdotes. (Also Read: Aamir Khan admits they fired ‘badtameez’ actors from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, reshot the whole film with new cast) Farah Khan told Alaya F all about shooting Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar with Pooja Bedi.

Farah Khan tells Alaya F how spot boy fainted

Farah told Alaya that she spent many days with her mom, Pooja, trying to ‘help her dance’. She also asked Alaya whose genes she got because she’s a ‘fantastic dancer’. The actor told her she wasn’t a good dancer, much like her mom, but she worked hard to change that. When Pooja tried to imitate how Alaya used to dance, Farah joked, “This is exactly how you danced in Naam Hai Mera Fonseca in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.”

She then turned to Alaya and said, “You know the story, right? When she stood on that car (in the Pehla Nasha song), the spot boy, who was not standing behind her but underneath her, vo gir gaye (he fell down). That’s the first time I've seen a thong. They were not very common in those days.” Pooja interjected to tell Farah that she was exaggerating and that the spot boy was standing a little further away. She also stated that every time she pulled her dress down the front, it flew up from behind.

Farah also told Alaya that she was ‘elegant and calm’, especially on the red carpet, when compared to Pooja.

Recent work

Alaya, who debuted in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, has worked in films like Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and U-Turn. In 2024, she starred in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Srikanth. The 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was recently re-released in theatres. Pooja played Devika in the film headlined by Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka.