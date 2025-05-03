'I don't need Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan, will create my own film star': Shekhar Kapur's big statement on AI

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has said that he doesn't need actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan for his films, as he will create his own character and star using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Speaking at WAVES 2025, as quoted by Free Press Journal, going forward, "AI will create more human-like stars". (Also Read | Shekhar Kapur recalls risking everything, leaving India to achieve creative heights in Hollywood: ‘I ran out of money’) Shekhar Kapur spoke about Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan recently.

Shekhar Kapur talks about uses of AI

Shekhar spoke about how AI can create stars and not just actors. "Actors are going to be just actors, because AI will create stars going ahead. AI will create more human-like stars. And I can create a star using AI and have my copyright. And very soon there will be slew of ideas of AI movies that will have a girl or a boy or a man or a woman that I've created using AI, and that will be my copyright," he said.

Shekhar on why he doesn't need Amitabh or SRK in his films

Shekhar explained why he thinks he doesn't need Amitabh or Shah Rukh Khan to make films. "In fact, now it's happening more and more. A lot of the influencers that you see are not humans. AI has created them. So why can't we have films with actors, characters who have become stars because we created them on AI? I don't need Amitabh Bachchan. I'll create my own character. I don't need Shah Rukh Khan, I'll create my own character, my own star. And if I'm good enough, I'll create a character that the audience will love. And then I'll have my own star," he said.

According to Shekhar, AI gives more power to people at the bottom of the social and creative pyramid, as reported by the news agency PTI. At the same time, the filmmaker warned against becoming too dependent on machines. According to the director, what separates humans from AI is our ability to feel emotions and deal with uncertainty. He said it is the mystery and unpredictability of human life that keeps us going.

About Shekhar Kapur

The filmmaker is known for directing movies such as Masoom, Mr India, Bandit Queen and the British biographical drama Elizabeth and its sequel, Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), which won Cate Blanchett her first acting Oscar. Recently, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award.