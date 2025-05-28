‘Maine kya jhagda kiya?’: Raveena Tandon confronts Farah Khan for spreading rumours about her feud with Karisma Kapoor

Did Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor clash on the sets of Andaaz Apna Apna and Aatish? In the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube channel, actor Raveena Tandon set things straight as she sat down to chat with Farah about their bond over the years, and how they have been friends for decades. Raveena candidly asked Farah why she was upto spreading all those rumours of fighting on set when nothing of that sort happened. (Also read: Farah Khan recalls telling her kids ‘sharam aani chahiye’ after seeing 14-year-old Rasha Thadani ‘dancing like a dream’) Raveena Tandon asked Farah Khan about spreading rumours about her catfight on set.

What Raveena told Farah

During the episode, Farah and Raveena sat down by the poolside area of the actor's luxurious farmhouse, and chatted about the times they worked together on some of her best songs. At one point, Raveena said, "Sab jagah aapne jaa ke bola ki humare jhagde ho rahe the. Humlogo ke konse jhagde ho rahey they? Maine kya jhagda kiya? Mai toh apna kaam kar rahi thi, and meri jo dancer ladkiya jo meri dost hai unke saath ek dusre ko non-veg jokes suna rahe the (You went everywhere and said that fights were happening on set. When did we fight? What did I do? I was sitting with the dancers who were my friends, and they were sharing non-veg jokes)."

‘Classroom politics thhe’

Farah laughed and said no but Raveena added, “Hum log bhi bachche the na uss samay? Toh ye school, classroom politics thhe! Thhe aur hum ko face karne pade (We were merely kids that time, and it was just like classroom politics. So I had to face them).”

Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor worked in Andaz Apna Apna and Aatish. There were several reports around the time of shooting that the two actors did not get along together on set.