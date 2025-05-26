Farah Khan recalls telling her kids ‘sharam aani chahiye’ after seeing 14-year-old Rasha Thadani ‘dancing like a dream’

Farah Khan on seeing Rasha Thadani's dance video

While chatting with Raveena, Farah revealed that she had known her since she was young and once told her she’d become a heroine in Bollywood. Farah went on to recall choreographing songs for Raveena and expressed her disappointment at not being able to work with her more. Raveena then reminded her that she now has Rasha in the industry to work with, to which Farah replied, "But you are way better than Rasha. She is good but mother is mother only."

Farah also recounted an anecdote about Raveena sending her a video of Rasha dancing, saying, "You sent me a video of Rasha dancing when she was just 14 years old and I was like, this girl dances like a dream. I showed it to my kids and told them, ‘sharam aani chahiye tumko’ (you guys should be ashamed)."

Rasha Thadani Bollywood debut

Raveena and Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha made her grand Bollywood debut with the film Azaad. The film also featured Ajay Devgn in a cameo role and his nephew Aman Devgn in the lead. While the film failed to impress audiences, Rasha’s dance number to the song Uyi Amma made her a sensation. Internet users as well as critics praised her dancing skills.

Meanwhile, Farah was last seen hosting the television reality show Celebrity MasterChef. The show featured contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Abhijeet Sawant, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh and others. With chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna as judges, the show was won by Gaurav, who took home the title, a chef’s coat and a cash prize of ₹20 lakh.

Raveena was most recently seen in the film Inn Galiyon Mein, which also featured Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivaan Shah, Avantika Dassani (in her film debut), Sushant Singh, Istiyak Khan and Suniel Shetty in key roles. She will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi and others in prominent roles.