Farah Khan has a ‘temper on-set’ but she's ‘sweeter’ off it, says Geeta Kapur: ‘It happens when working with men’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
May 06, 2025 07:25 AM IST

Choreographer Geeta Kapur spoke in a recent podcast about working with choreographer-director Farah Khan for years and said this. 

Choreographer Geeta Kapur spoke of her experience of working with choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, from whom she has received a lot of ‘scoldings’ but love too. Talking to Bharti TV, she revealed why Farah has a ‘temper’ on-set but is ‘sweeter’ off it. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to shooting an ad with her cook Dilip: ‘Mera time dekh kya chal raha hai’)

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is firm on set for a reason, say Geeta Kapur.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is firm on set for a reason, say Geeta Kapur.

Geeta Kapur on Farah Khan’s ‘temper’

When asked if she had ever been yelled at by Farah, Geeta said, “A lot. Her temper has nothing to do with how I worked. She has been like that since she was young. I think she’s a sweeter person off-set. But on-set, it happens by default because you’re working with men all the time. So, automatically, the dominant feature in her comes alive. She feels that if she’s firm, people might listen to her. We’re old-school and came from a male-dominated industry. That’s why she’s like that. She has often scolded me, but she also continues to give me a lot of love.”

Geeta also shared how meticulous Farah is with her YouTube channel, lauding her dedication towards it. Talking about her cook Dilip, who is now a regular feature, she said, “Dilip is now a superstar. She has made his life.”

Dilip has also acted in a commercial with Farah and often accompanies her to celebrity guests' homes to film episodes of them cooking various dishes. Their equation often makes people chuckle, with Farah chiding Dhilip and him indirectly pulling her leg in return.

About Farah Khan and Geeta Kapur

Geeta mentioned in the interview that she mostly worked as an assistant only for Farah all her career before she branched out. They’ve choreographed together for songs like Manwa Laage from Happy New Year, and more. Geeta has been a judge on India’s Best Dancer along with Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Farah Khan has a 'temper on-set' but she's 'sweeter' off it, says Geeta Kapur: 'It happens when working with men'
