Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon reunite after years, greet each other with a warm hug; fans say ‘they look 18’

1990s Bollywood beauties Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon were recently spotted together outside the set of Indian Idol. The actors were seen having a fun interaction and posing together for the cameras, mesmerising with their beauty and taking fans on a nostalgic ride. (Also Read: 'Don't know if I should say this…': Aamir Khan recalls Karisma Kapoor-Raveena Tandon's war during Andaz Apna Apna) Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon take fans on a nostalgic ride with their reunion.

Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty share warm hug

On Friday, while Raveena was posing for the paparazzi, Shilpa was seen coming out of her vanity van on the set of Indian Idol. They were both overjoyed to see each other and greeted each other with a warm hug. The two were also seen laughing about something and enjoying a fun conversation before posing for the paparazzi.

Shilpa stunned in a black thigh-high slit saree, which she paired with a floral blouse and long earrings. Raveena dazzled in a white outfit. She completed her look with silver heels and round earrings.

Fans couldn't get enough of their beauty and expressed how they still looked young in their 50s. One of the comments read, "They both look like they are 18." Another commented, "’90s beauty queens in one frame." Another comment read, "Both fitness levels (fire emoji)." Another fan commented, "They both look elegant and jazzy." Another wrote, "These girls are not ageing at all." Another comment read, "Still more gorgeous than today's actors."

Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty worked together in films such as Jung alongside Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, Pardesi Babu alongside Govinda, and Main Khiladi Tu Anari alongside Akshay Kumar.

Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty’s recent and upcoming work

Shilpa was last seen in the movie Sukhee, which failed to impress the audience. She will next be seen in the Kannada action drama KD – The Devil. Helmed by Prem and produced by Suprith under KVN Productions, the film features an ensemble cast including Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Raveena was last seen in the movie Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt and in Disney+ Hotstar's series Karmma Calling. The actor is yet to announce her upcoming project.