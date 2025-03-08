'Don't know if I should say this…': Aamir Khan recalls Karisma Kapoor-Raveena Tandon's war during Andaz Apna Apna

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has completed 60 years in the industry. In a conversation during the India Today Conclave, the actor recalled the making of his cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna, and revealed why it was a 'tough' film to make. Aamir Khan says Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon had a rift during Andaz Apna Apna.

When asked what he thinks of Andaz Apna Apna, Aamir reminisced about the time when the film was being shot and described it as a 'tough time'. He said, "We had a lovely time. Also, have to say it was also a tough time because I was the only actor who used to come on time. Karisma aati thi toh Raveena chali jati thi. Bahut mushkil se woh film bani thi (Karisma used to come for shoot and leave, and then Raveena would come. It was a challenge to shoot it)."

Rift between Raveena and Karisma

He recalled that there was some tension between Raveena and Karisma and said, "Don't know if I should say this. Raveena and Karisma ka anban chal raha tha. Main sochta tha ki ye film kaise khatam hogi. Ek saath log shoot nahi kar paa rahe the (Raveena and Karisma were having some conflicts. I used to think how this film would ever be completed. People didn't want to shoot with each other). But I really believed in that film. It was so wacky and mad. We were at our peak, Salman and I, at the time. But the film didn't even run for a week. I was flummoxed because I thought it was a great film. But now I believe it is the number one film in home entertainment. Every generation has seen it, every generation wants to see it."

About Andaz Apna Apna

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha, Andaz Apna Apna is a comedy film starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. The film was a box office failure upon release, but over time, its popularity grew, and it became a cult classic.

The story follows two gold diggers (played by Aamir and Salman) who attempt to woo an heiress (Raveena Tandon) to gain access to her father's wealth. However, they soon realise that the heiress has swapped identities with her secretary. By that point, one of them has genuinely fallen in love with the real heiress, while the other has developed feelings for the secretary (Karisma).

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to make an impact at the box office. He will next be seen in the film Sitaare Zameen Par, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The release date is yet to be announced.